Home WORLD G20 Diplomats To Discuss Development, Crisis Prevention
G20 Diplomats To Discuss Development, Crisis Prevention
WORLD
0

G20 Diplomats To Discuss Development, Crisis Prevention

0
0
58a558dd3f0bd.image
now viewing

G20 Diplomats To Discuss Development, Crisis Prevention

1486735554081
now playing

Germany's Merkel To Testify Before Parliament NSA Panel

Immigration_Colorado_Deportation_02217
now playing

Immigrant Takes Refuge In Denver Church To Avoid Deportation

peter-king-protest-1
now playing

A Day Without Immigrants

920×920 (11)
now playing

Senate To Confirm Trump Budget Chief

104284453-GettyImages-624466586.600×400
now playing

Puzder Withdraws Nomination For Labor Secretary

Puzder withdraws nomination for labor secretary
now playing

Puzder Withdraws Nomination For Labor Secretary

Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick
now playing

Lieutenant Governor Promotes Texas Bathroom Bill Nationally

TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLICK SAFETY DPS TEXAS DPS
now playing

Texas Troopers Credited With Rescue Of 76 Children In 2016

police pushes truck in flames from buildinjg glen hights
now playing

Policeman Used His Car To Push Away Burning Pickup; Watch Video

German daily paper Bild
now playing

German Paper Apologizes For False Story On Migrant Attacks

(AP) – Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 leading industrialized and emerging economies are starting two days of talks in the former German capital, with a focus on global development.

Germany, which is hosting the talks in the western city of Bonn, wants to keep up momentum on 17 so-called sustainable development goals the international community agreed to aim for by 2030.

Recognizing and preventing future crises, as well as support for Africa, are also on the agenda.

Diplomats from the G-20 and several guest nations began holding bilateral talks early today, ahead of the meeting’s official start mid-afternoon.

It is the first opportunity for recently confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to meet with key players on the diplomatic circuit, including the foreign ministers of Russia, Britain and Turkey.

Related posts:

  1. NATO Chief Concerned If Russia Missile Reports Prove True
  2. UN Secretary-General Says There’s No ‘plan B’
  3. Texas Troopers Credited With Rescue Of 76 Children In 2016
  4. Early-Morning Pipeline Explosion Lights Up South Texas Sky
Related Posts
1486735554081

Germany’s Merkel To Testify Before Parliament NSA Panel

Zack Cantu 0
German daily paper Bild

German Paper Apologizes For False Story On Migrant Attacks

jsalinas 0
UNITED NATIONS LOGO

UN Secretary-General Says There’s No ‘plan B’

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video