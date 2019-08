First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump depart following the Group of Seven leaders G-7 family photo with guests at the G-7 summit at the Hotel du Palais in Biarritz, France, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump depart following the Group of Seven leaders G-7 family photo with guests at the G-7 summit at the Hotel du Palais in Biarritz, France, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Trump and other world leaders are attending a final dinner at the G7 summit in the south of France.

Earlier in the day, Trump announced a major new trade deal following a bilateral meeting with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Trump described the preliminary agreement as “a very big deal” worth billions that will benefit American farmers.

Japan’s prime minister called it a “win-win” for both countries. Trump said the agreement will be signed at a formal ceremony next month.