Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, waits to be interviewed after the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, waits to be interviewed after the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard was the most Googled candidate during the second night of the Democratic presidential candidate debate in Detroit. Before the debate, former Vice President Joe Biden was the most googled democratic candidate in 42 states. The least googled candidate for the night was Colorado Senator Michael Bennet.

During the first night of the debate Tuesday, the most searched for candidate was author Marianne Williamson.