Gag Order Issued In Santa Fe School Shooting Case

A gag order is in effect in the case of last year’s Santa Fe High School shooting. The court is still considering whether the suspected shooter, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, is competent to stand trial.

Pagourtzis’ defense lawyers have asked the court for a competency evaluation from an independent expert. The defense is expected to plead insanity in the trial set to begin early next year in Fort Bend County. Pagourtzis is accused of the 2018 shooting deaths of eight students and two teachers at the school.