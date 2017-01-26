Home WORLD Gambia’s New President Returns To Nation As New Era Begins
(AP) – Gambia’s new President Adama Barrow has finally returned home, solidifying his position as this country’s first new commander in chief in more than two decades.  His arrival Thursday to cheering crowds signals a new, more democratic era for this tiny West African nation after a political crisis that sent the longtime ruler into exile.  Barrow arrived from neighboring Senegal, where he took the oath of office a week ago in Gambia’s embassy while leader Yahya Jammeh clung to power.  The threat of a regional military intervention finally led Jammeh to relinquish power over the weekend. Barrow had been waiting for the regional force to secure Gambia before his return.

