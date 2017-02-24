Home NATIONAL Gamer Dies While Attempting 24-Hour Stream For Charity
Gamer Dies While Attempting 24-Hour Stream For Charity
NATIONAL
0

Gamer Dies While Attempting 24-Hour Stream For Charity

0
0
Brian Vigneault
now viewing

Gamer Dies While Attempting 24-Hour Stream For Charity

MEXICO FLAG MEXICAN FLAG
now playing

Mexican Town's Residents Kill 3 Men Accused Of Car Theft

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo
now playing

Paris Mayor Fires Back At Trump For Insulting Her City

JC PENNEY
now playing

J.C. Penney To Close 13 To 14 Percent Of Stores

GABRIELLE GIFFORDS
now playing

Giffords Urges Lawmakers: 'Have some courage,' Meet Voters

shooting-investigation
now playing

Gunman In Houston-Area Restaurant Shooting Dies Of Injuries

TEXAS UHLAND, Texas 430 ANIMALS IN HOUSE
now playing

High Levels Of Ammonia In Home Where Some 430 Animals Found

Jose Escobar
now playing

Texas Man Faces Deportation After Years Of Protected Status

VOTER-ID
now playing

Judge Denies Request To Delay Lawsuit Against Texas Voter ID

FATAL SHOOTING
now playing

Baby Born Premature Dies After Mother Shot Dead In Chicago

TURKISH TROOPS BATTLE IN SYRIA
now playing

Turkey's Military Says 'achieved goals' In Syria

(AP) – Police are investigating the death of a popular Virginia gamer who died during the home stretch of a 24-hour marathon video game session he was streaming online to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

News outlets report that 35-year-old Brian Vigneault was about 22 hours into playing “World of Tanks” on Twitch.tv when he stood up from his computer early Sunday to take a smoke break. He never returned.  Vigneault was found unresponsive at his Virginia Beach home later that evening and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Virginia Beach police spokeswoman Tonya Borman says police don’t suspect foul play in his death. His cause of death is unclear.  Vigneault’s Twitch profile says he had raised nearly $11,000 for various charities during his 5-year streaming career.

Related posts:

  1. Baby Born Premature Dies After Mother Shot Dead In Chicago
Related Posts
JC PENNEY

J.C. Penney To Close 13 To 14 Percent Of Stores

jsalinas 0
GABRIELLE GIFFORDS

Giffords Urges Lawmakers: ‘Have some courage,’ Meet Voters

jsalinas 0
FATAL SHOOTING

Baby Born Premature Dies After Mother Shot Dead In Chicago

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video