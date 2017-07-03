Gang Member From Brownsville Added To Texas Top 10 Fugitives List

A Brownsville native and Texas prison gang member has become one of the state’s most wanted fugitives. The Department of Public Safety has added 45-year-old Agapito Salinas to its 10 Most Wanted list.

Authorities have been trying to find Salinas since April 2015 when he violated his parole following his release from prison where he’d been serving time for aggravated robbery. Salinas is 5′ 9″ and weighs about 185 pounds. He’s identifiable by teardrop tattoos near both eyes, a star tattoo on his chin, and a cross tattoo on his forehead. The Texas DPS is offering a $7,500 dollar reward for information leading to Salinas’ arrest.

Photo courtesy of Texas Department Of Public Safety