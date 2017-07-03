Home LOCAL Gang Member From Brownsville Added To Texas Top 10 Fugitives List
Gang Member From Brownsville Added To Texas Top 10 Fugitives List
LOCAL
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Gang Member From Brownsville Added To Texas Top 10 Fugitives List

0
0
45-year-old Agapito Salinas tx dept of public safety pic
now viewing

Gang Member From Brownsville Added To Texas Top 10 Fugitives List

auto wreck investigation
now playing

Train Hits Bus In Mississippi; Unknown Number Dead, Injured

CLASSROOM GENERIC
now playing

Bills Would Offer State Facility Funding For Charter Schools

smartphones gadgets
now playing

UPDATE: WikiLeaks Targeted Smartphones, Other Gadgets, For Surveillance

VOTER ID
now playing

Lawmaker: Transparency Needed On Texas Voter ID Spending

JAIL DEATH
now playing

Deputy Fired For Not Checking On Inmate Found Hanged

161107191121-04-donald-trump-1107-exlarge-169
now playing

CNN Chief: Politicians Should Oppose Trump's Attack On Media

NORTH DAKOTA PIPELINE PIPLINE DAKOTA
now playing

Judge Rejects Bid To Halt Pipeline Construction

Christopher Steele-2
now playing

Ex-British Spy Who Compiled Unproven Trump Dossier Surfaces

JEWISH CENTER THREATS
now playing

Anti-Defamation League, Jewish Centers Get More Threats

SEAN SPICER
now playing

UPDATE: White House Says Trump 'committed' To House Health Bill

A Brownsville native and Texas prison gang member has become one of the state’s most wanted fugitives. The Department of Public Safety has added 45-year-old Agapito Salinas to its 10 Most Wanted list.

Authorities have been trying to find Salinas since April 2015 when he violated his parole following his release from prison where he’d been serving time for aggravated robbery. Salinas is 5′ 9″ and weighs about 185 pounds. He’s identifiable by teardrop tattoos near both eyes, a star tattoo on his chin, and a cross tattoo on his forehead. The Texas DPS is offering a $7,500 dollar reward for information leading to Salinas’ arrest.

Photo courtesy of Texas Department Of Public Safety

Related posts:

  1. Construction Starts On Model Regional Public Center
  2. Cuban Imprisoned For Impersonating US Border Agent
  3. Raymondville Looks To Restrict Public Smoking
  4. Texas Mulls Bill Again Banning Guns At Psychiatric Hospital
Related Posts
CLASSROOM GENERIC

Bills Would Offer State Facility Funding For Charter Schools

jsalinas 0
smartphones gadgets

UPDATE: WikiLeaks Targeted Smartphones, Other Gadgets, For Surveillance

jsalinas 0
VOTER ID

Lawmaker: Transparency Needed On Texas Voter ID Spending

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video