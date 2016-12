(AP) – The New Year’s Eve celebration on Times Square will be a place of heightened security.

Officials say they don’t want to see a deadly truck-driving attack like the ones in Germany and France.

Officials will have massive 20-ton sanitation trucks and about 100 patrol cars surrounding the site.

And there’ll also be some 7,000 officers on the scene, including specially armed counterterrorism units and bomb-sniffing dogs.