Gas Pipeline Explosion Contained, People Missing

(AP) — Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Don Gilliam said the fires are out from a gas line explosion early Thursday that killed a person and sent five others to a hospital.

He says six structures were impacted and some destroyed altogether by the flames. The fire reached about 300 feet in the air and could be seen throughout Lincoln County.

Gilliam said he doesn’t believe there are any critical injuries among those hospitalized.

Crews are still looking for five to seven people and are asking anyone who lives in the area and hasn’t been accounted for to check in at New Hope Baptist Church in Stanford, which is set up as a shelter.