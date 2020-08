Gas prices in the Rio Grande Valley have gone down quite a bit in the last week. The average price per gallon in the Brownsville area dropped about six cents since last week to sit at one-86 a gallon yesterday.

Prices declined even more in the McAllen area, dropping nearly 12 cents to an average of one-78 a gallon. The state as a whole saw average prices drop about three-cents to one-85 a gallon.

Analysts believe the coronavirus pandemic is reducing demand, causing the drop in prices.