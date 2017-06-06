Gas Service Restored After Evacuation In Palmview

Natural gas service has been restored to all but about a dozen people in a Palmview neighborhood where a gas leak prompted a mandatory evacuation Monday.

A gas line break occurred at around 2 Monday afternoon in a construction zone near the intersection of La Homa Road and East Veterans Boulevard.

Police evacuated everyone within a half-mile perimeter and blocked motorists from entering the area until the gas was shut off. But it wasn’t until around 10 at night that people were allowed back in their homes. And it took until early this afternoon for crews to repair the pipeline.