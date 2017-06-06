Home LOCAL Gas Service Restored After Evacuation In Palmview
Gas Service Restored After Evacuation In Palmview
LOCAL
0

Gas Service Restored After Evacuation In Palmview

0
0
gas leak
now viewing

Gas Service Restored After Evacuation In Palmview

texting and driving
now playing

Texas Governor Signs Texting-While-Driving Ban Into Law

power outages
now playing

AEP Restores Power Hours After Major Outage

d86fc5b7-33a4-4cd7-83d9-9e983b98b011-large16x9_handcuffs_policelights_mgn_photo
now playing

Police Arrest Mom Of Boy, 4, Left In Mexican Warehouse

US-POLITICS-OBAMA
now playing

Texas Governor Revives 'bathroom bill' For Special Session

Britain London Bridge Attack
now playing

Neighbors Had Some Suspicions About Zoughba

gettyimages-633345586
now playing

Flynn Turns Over Documents To Senate Panel

ICE AGENTS ARRESTING GENERIC
now playing

Federal Agents Arrest 70 Immigrants In Oklahoma, Texas

Su-27 fighter RUSSIAN JET FIGHTER
now playing

Russia Says Fighter Jet Intercepts US Bomber On Border

shooting-investigation
now playing

Police Seek 3 Suspects After Pregnant Woman Slain

USS GABRIELLE GIFFORDS
now playing

Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords To Be Commissioned In Texas

Natural gas service has been restored to all but about a dozen people in a Palmview neighborhood where a gas leak prompted a mandatory evacuation Monday.

A gas line break occurred at around 2 Monday afternoon in a construction zone near the intersection of La Homa Road and East Veterans Boulevard.

Police evacuated everyone within a half-mile perimeter and blocked motorists from entering the area until the gas was shut off. But it wasn’t until around 10 at night that people were allowed back in their homes. And it took until early this afternoon for crews to repair the pipeline.

No related posts.

Related Posts
power outages

AEP Restores Power Hours After Major Outage

jsalinas 0
NAFTA-1

Pharr Trade Group Pushing Change Proposals Ahead Of NAFTA Re-Negotiations

jsalinas 0
Former Cameron County judge Pete Sepulveda

Former Cameron County Judge Strikes Deal On Corruption Charges

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video