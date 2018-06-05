Home NATIONAL Gas Station Worker, Doused With Gasoline, Sets Himself Afire
Gas Station Worker, Doused With Gasoline, Sets Himself Afire
NATIONAL
0

Gas Station Worker, Doused With Gasoline, Sets Himself Afire

0
0
GAS PUMP
now viewing

Gas Station Worker, Doused With Gasoline, Sets Himself Afire

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now playing

Criminal Charges To Be Read Against Hidalgo County Court Bailiff Monday

hurricane hunter plane-1
now playing

Hurricane Hunter Airplane Tour Kicks Off In McAllen

DOG FIGHTING-VICIOUS DOG
now playing

Dog Fatally Mauls Baby

POLICE
now playing

Sheriff's Deputy Fatally Shoots Suspect

ELLENS
now playing

Dallas Restaurant's Gun Regulation Message Draws NRA's Ire

New Hope Mayor Jess Herbst
now playing

Transgender Mayor Ousted By Voters In Tiny Texas Town

CHURCH SHOOTING MEMORIAL
now playing

New Sutherland Springs Church Breaks Ground After Massacre

Travis Ricci neo nazi accused of kiling interacial couple
now playing

Fatal Attack On Interracial Couple In Arizona Heads To Trial

BENJAMIN NETENYAHU
now playing

Israeli PM Says Better To Confront Iran Sooner Than Later

KING TUT TOMB
now playing

Egypt Says No Hidden Rooms In King Tut's Tomb After All

(AP) – Authorities say a Massachusetts gas station worker doused himself with gasoline, set himself on fire and ran but was tackled by a police officer who extinguished the flames.

The Essex District Attorney’s office says the unidentified 24-year-old man was at the Newbury gas where he works Saturday afternoon when he set himself afire.

The police officer who responded initially tried to put the fire out with an extinguisher, but the man ran away. Prosecutors say the officer managed to tackle him to the ground and extinguish the flames.

The man is in critical condition at a Boston hospital. The officer’s injuries are not life-threatening.  Authorities did not say why the man set himself on fire.

Related posts:

  1. Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano Jolts With Lava, Quakes And Gas
  2. Fatal Attack On Interracial Couple In Arizona Heads To Trial
  3. Crews Battle Fire At Norfolk Southern Train Yard In Ohio
  4. Sheriff’s Deputy Fatally Shoots Suspect
Related Posts
DOG FIGHTING-VICIOUS DOG

Dog Fatally Mauls Baby

jsalinas 0
Travis Ricci neo nazi accused of kiling interacial couple

Fatal Attack On Interracial Couple In Arizona Heads To Trial

jsalinas 0
Michael Avenatti STORMY DANIELS ATTORNEY

Avenatti Calls Giuliani Appearance A ‘disaster’

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video