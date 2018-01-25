Home NATIONAL Gay Candidate Barred From Running For Sheriff By Alabama GOP
Gay Candidate Barred From Running For Sheriff By Alabama GOP
(AP) – A gay Alabama businessman says county Republican leaders refused to let him run for sheriff after a review that included questions about his sexual orientation.  Jason White tells the News-Courier of Athens that members of the Limestone County Republican Executive Committee voted Tuesday to deny his bid for sheriff. He believes the decision is linked to the fact he’s gay.

The paper reports the chairman of the county GOP executive committee declined comment on its reason for denying White’s candidacy.  White previously was allowed to run for sheriff as a Republican in 2002 while he was married to a woman.  The 40-year-old White says he now plans to run for sheriff as an independent.  Republicans must find another candidate if they want an opponent for the longtime Democratic incumbent, Mike Blakely.

