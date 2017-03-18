Home NATIONAL Gay Veterans Returning To Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade
(AP) – Boston is staging its annual St. Patrick’s Day parade after a rancorous attempt to bar a group representing gay veterans.

The South Boston Allied War Council reversed its decision earlier this month to keep OutVets from marching.

But the dispute left hard feelings – and lingering accusations of homophobia – in its wake. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh and other high-profile politicians condemned the attempt to keep OutVets from marching with its rainbow banner. It touched off outrage on social media.

Dee Dee Edmondson is a lawyer for OutVets. She says members of the group are looking forward to “marching proudly” in Sunday’s parade.

OutVets was first allowed to participate in the parade in 2015 after decades of resistance that had kept gays out of the procession.

