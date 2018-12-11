Home WORLD Gaza Flare-Up Kills Israeli Officer, 7 Palestinians
Gaza Flare-Up Kills Israeli Officer, 7 Palestinians
WORLD
0

Gaza Flare-Up Kills Israeli Officer, 7 Palestinians

0
0
download (32)
now viewing

Gaza Flare-Up Kills Israeli Officer, 7 Palestinians

ContentBroker_contentid-e93b3774d269424aacc90412d3cb5e16
now playing

Ex-coach Says California Gunman Was Volatile, Intimidating

5be91477c2e41.image
now playing

Mishaps, Protests And Litigation Overshadow Florida Recount

campfirephoto
now playing

Southern California Wildfire Slows; 177 Homes Destroyed

2000 (27)
now playing

Devastation As Deadly California Blaze Tallies Grim Stats

5be47f58ece49.image
now playing

San Benito Woman With Dementia Remains Missing

JackDillonYoungDeadlyWreck_1541803620812_PNG_17949410_ver1_0_1280_720
now playing

Texas Man Gets 55 Years In Prison For Fatal Church Bus Crash

BobbyJamesMoore_1541726357246_jpg_17826514_ver1_0_1280_720
now playing

Texas AG Wants Inmate On Death Row Despite Rare Agreement

PPCHUX2QFFARVEWVBTTUAO3JX4
now playing

Despite Loss, Beto O'Rourke's Run Reveals A Changing Texas

https___cdn_evbuc_com_images_43307079_197876905772_1_original
now playing

New York City's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Goes Up

Central America Migrant Caravan
now playing

Migrant Caravan Heads North After Departing Mexico City

(AP) – The Israeli military says an officer was killed and another was moderately wounded during an operation in southeast Gaza Strip, involving an exchange of gunfire.
The early Monday statement followed a rare late-night burst of violence in which seven Palestinians were also killed. The flare-up came as Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers had appeared to be making progress toward ratcheting down months of border violence.
Israel’s military later said the operation had ended.
Earlier, Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said Israeli undercover forces in a civilian vehicle infiltrated 3 kilometers, about 2 miles, into Gaza on Sunday and fatally shot Nour el-Deen Baraka, its local commander in Khan Younis town.
It said militants discovered the car and chased it down, prompting Israeli airstrikes that killed “a number of people.”

No related posts.

Related Posts
Central America Migrant Caravan

Migrant Caravan Heads North After Departing Mexico City

Danny Castillon 0
APTOPIX France WWI Centennial

In Remembering WWI, World Warned Of Resurging ‘Old Demons’

Danny Castillon 0
3000

Bulk Of Migrant Caravan Departs Mexico City

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video