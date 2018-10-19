Home WORLD Gaza Protests To Test Egypt Eease-Fire Negotiation Efforts
Gaza Protests To Test Egypt Eease-Fire Negotiation Efforts

GAZA EGYPT CEASE FIRE PROTEST
Gaza Protests To Test Egypt Eease-Fire Negotiation Efforts

(AP) – Thousands of Palestinian protesters are expected to mass along Israel’s border with Gaza for another weekly protest, testing Egypt’s efforts to mediate a lasting cease-fire between Israel and the militant Hamas group.

Mosque loudspeakers in the Palestinian enclave urged Gazans to attend Friday’s demonstrations, despite statements by Gaza’s leaders that Hamas seeks to rein in the protests.  Egyptian intelligence officials met with Hamas and Israeli officials on Thursday in efforts to broker a cease-fire and ease months of deadly border protests.

The negotiations seek to defuse simmering tensions. On Wednesday, a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip destroyed a house in the Israeli city of Beersheba in the worst bout of violence in recent weeks. Israel retaliated with airstrikes and has beefed up its military presence on the border.

