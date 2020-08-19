Genevieve Approaches Mexico’s Baja As Category 3 Hurricane

(AP) – Powerful Hurricane Genevieve is approaching Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, threatening to bring hurricane-force winds to a tourist-heavy region even if its center isn’t likely to hit land.

The U.S. National Hurrican Center says the Category 3 storm is expected to pass near the southern portion of the peninsula on Wednesday night and Thursday. The center said Genevieve had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph) Wednesday and was centered about 140 miles (225 kilometers) south of the southern tip of the Baja peninsula. High surf has already claimed two lives.