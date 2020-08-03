Genoa Has New Bridge 2 Years After Collapse That Killed 43

The San Giorgio Bridge is illuminated in the colors of the Italian flag, on the occasion of its inauguration in Genoa, Italy, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Two years ago this month, a stretch of roadbed collapsed on Genoa's Morandi Bridge, sending cars and trucks plunging to dry riverbed below and ending 43 lives. On Monday, Italy's president journeyed to Genoa for a ceremony to inaugurate a replacement bridge. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

(AP) – Two years ago, a stretch of Genoa’s Morandi Bridge collapsed, sending cars and trucks plunging to a dry riverbed below and killing 43 people.

On Monday, a replacement bridge was inaugurated in a solemn ceremony. The families of the dead agreed to meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella on the sidelines but boycotted the ceremony. They’re angry that the company which maintained the collapsed bridge is still running the new bridge for now. Poor maintenance has been blamed for the collapse, which is under criminal investigation.

The new bridge was designed by Genoa native and renowned architect, Renzo Piano. Traffic will start crossing San Giorgio Bridge on Wednesday.