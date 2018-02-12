Home TEXAS George H.W. Bush’s Life Embodiment Of Texas Spirit
(AP) – Although he was born and grew up on the East Coast, former President George H.W. Bush was the quintessential Texan.  He found early success in the state’s oil fields, helped change the landscape of Texas politics and loved Tex-Mex food.  And in his adopted hometown of Houston, Bush, who died on Friday, and his wife Barbara endeared themselves to the city through their kindness, accessibility and support of charitable causes and local sports teams.

Ricardo Molina, whose family owns Molina’s Cantina, one of Bush’s favorite Tex-Mex restaurants in Houston, says he remembers Bush’s kindness to his staff whenever he would stop by to eat.  Jim Granato, with the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs, says Bush is “considered a Texan even if he doesn’t have the accent.”

