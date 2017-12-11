Home NATIONAL George Takei, Richard Dreyfuss Respond In Harassment Scandal
(AP) — George Takei took to Twitter on Saturday to deny groping a male model and Richard Dreyfuss said he never exposed himself to a female writer helping him with a TV script, both back in the 1980s.
Takei, the 80-year-old “Star Trek” icon, said in a series of tweets that events described by Scott R. Brunton in The Hollywood Reporter “simply did not occur,” and he does not remember ever knowing Brunton.
Dreyfuss, meanwhile, told the New York magazine blog Vulture he flirted and even kissed Los Angeles writer Jessica Teich over several years but thought it was a “consensual seduction ritual.” The fact that “I did not get it,” he said, “makes me reassess every relationship I have ever thought was playful and mutual.”

