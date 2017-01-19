George W. Bush Says Ill Parents “much better”

(AP) – Former President George W. Bush says his father, the 41st president George H.W. Bush, and mother, Barbara Bush, are doing “much better” as they’re being treated for illnesses at Houston Methodist Hospital.

The nation’s 43rd president, in his first comments since his parents have been hospitalized, offers thanks on Instagram for messages “of love and support for Mother and Dad,” that supporters’ prayers are working because “41 and Mom are doing much better today and fighting on.” George H.W. Bush is being treated for pneumonia. Barbara Bush is recovering from bronchitis.

The younger Bush says he and his wife, former first lady Laura Bush, “look forward to representing them” at Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday in Washington.