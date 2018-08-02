Home NATIONAL George W. Bush Says Russia MeddledIn 2016 US Election
(AP) – Former President George W. Bush says “there’s pretty clear evidence that the Russians meddled” in the 2016 U.S. president election.
Bush made the comments in a talk in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
Bush also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “is zero-sum. He can’t think, ‘How can we both win?’ He only thinks, ‘How do I win, you lose?'”
Bush also said that the United States needs to reform its immigration law.
While not directly naming President Donald Trump, it appeared Bush was targeting him in his comments.
Bush in 2008 became the first sitting U.S. president to visit the UAE.
Bush spoke on Thursday at a summit in Abu Dhabi put on by the Milken Institute, an economic think tank based in California.

