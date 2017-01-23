Georgia Governor Expands State Of Emergency

(AP) – Georgia’s governor is placing 16 counties under a state of emergency following weekend deadly storms. Gov. Nathan Deal expanded his emergency declaration Monday to include nine additional counties in southern Georgia. The declaration frees up state resources to assist storm victims. Covered areas include Dougherty, Cook, Brooks and Berrien counties, where apparent tornadoes are blamed for killing at least 15 people Sunday. Deal’s office said the governor plans to tour the storm damaged areas Wednesday.