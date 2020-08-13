Georgia Governor To Drop Lawsuit Over Atlanta Mask Mandate

File-This May 7, 2019, file photo shows Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signing legislation, in Atlanta, banning abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected. A federal judge on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, temporarily blocked Georgia’s restrictive new abortion law from taking effect, following the lead of other judges who have blocked similar measures in other states. The law signed in May by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can happen as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women realize they’re expecting. It allows for limited exceptions. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)
(AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he’s dropping a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta in a dispute over the city’s requirement to wear masks in public and other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kemp had sued Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the City Council in July. The Republican governor argued local leaders cannot impose measures that are more or less restrictive than those in his executive orders. On Thursday, Kemp said the decision to drop the lawsuit comes as negotiations ordered by a judge between Kemp and Bottoms broke down.