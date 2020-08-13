Georgia Governor To Drop Lawsuit Over Atlanta Mask Mandate

File-This May 7, 2019, file photo shows Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signing legislation, in Atlanta, banning abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected. A federal judge on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, temporarily blocked Georgia’s restrictive new abortion law from taking effect, following the lead of other judges who have blocked similar measures in other states. The law signed in May by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can happen as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women realize they’re expecting. It allows for limited exceptions. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)