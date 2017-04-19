Home NATIONAL Georgia House Race Down To 2 Candidates, Plus Trump, Pelosi
Georgia House Race Down To 2 Candidates, Plus Trump, Pelosi
NATIONAL
0

Georgia House Race Down To 2 Candidates, Plus Trump, Pelosi

0
0
a2c21c0f51d04e4b937e861830a64724-780×619
now viewing

Georgia House Race Down To 2 Candidates, Plus Trump, Pelosi

58f23ede5124c9de30fafef6-800
now playing

Trump Administration Says Iran Complying With Nuclear Deal

3c618ce84ff445e3b9a7beb33b66f63b-780×533
now playing

McDonald's Order Trips Up Facebook Slaying Suspect

Aaron Hernandez Court Appearance
now playing

Former NFL Star Aaron Hernandez Kills Himself In Jail Cell

DOOLITTLE RAID
now playing

WWII Era Bombers Fly Over Doolittle Raiders Memorial Service

DRINKING DRIVING ALCOHOL
now playing

Breathalyzer Officer Fired After Showing Up For Work Drunk

US AIRCRAFT CARRIER
now playing

US Aircraft Carrier To Reach Waters Near North Korea Next Week

STEVE STEPHENS
now playing

Alert McDonald's Worker Saw Cleveland Suspect

FATAL SHOOTINGS DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

3 Shot, Killed In California

GUN
now playing

Texas Senate Endorses Letting First Responders Carry Guns

gulf boulevard south padre island texas map
now playing

Protective Barriers Installed Along Deadly Stretch Of Gulf Boulevard

(AP) – A Georgia congressional election in a historically conservative district is headed to a runoff that raises the stakes in an early measure for President Donald Trump and both major parties ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

Democrat Jon Ossoff, a 30-year-old former congressional staffer, fell a few percentage points shy of an outright victory amid an 18-candidate scramble in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District. Republican Karen Handel, a former Georgia secretary of state, finished a distant second, qualifying for the June 20 runoff.

The winner will succeed Republican Tom Price, who resigned the seat to join Trump’s administration as health secretary. But the matchup in greater Atlanta’s northern suburbs is just as much about Ossoff and Handel acting as proxies for the nation’s roiled political atmosphere.

Related posts:

  1. Trump, GOP Face Referendum In Georgia; Dems Aim For Upset
  2. After US Strikes, Trump’s Syria Plan Starts Coming Into View
  3. Man Sought In Cleveland Facebook Killing Is Dead
  4. San Benito Schools Superintendent Leaving
Related Posts
3c618ce84ff445e3b9a7beb33b66f63b-780×533

McDonald’s Order Trips Up Facebook Slaying Suspect

Zack Cantu 0
Aaron Hernandez Court Appearance

Former NFL Star Aaron Hernandez Kills Himself In Jail Cell

Zack Cantu 0
DOOLITTLE RAID

WWII Era Bombers Fly Over Doolittle Raiders Memorial Service

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video