Georgia Inmate To Be Brought To Starr County To Face 8-Year-Old Charges

An inmate behind bars in Georgia is expected to be extradited to Starr County to face charges in an 8-year-old human trafficking case. Juan Antonio Garay-Garcia is charged locally with three counts of aggravated sexual assault related to an arrest in Rio Grande City in 2011.

Police say Garay-Garcia was driving with three undocumented females in his car when he was pulled over. Under questioning, the women, one of whom was underage, said they were being held against their will and forced into prostitution. The 40-year-old Garay-Garcia has just finished a federal prison sentence in Georgia and is expected to be transferred soon to the Starr County jail.