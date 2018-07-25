Home NATIONAL Georgia Lawmaker Who Used Racial Slur On TV Will Resign
Georgia Lawmaker Who Used Racial Slur On TV Will Resign
NATIONAL
0

Georgia Lawmaker Who Used Racial Slur On TV Will Resign

0
0
ny-1532497974-scxi85ij4k-snap-image
now viewing

Georgia Lawmaker Who Used Racial Slur On TV Will Resign

download (2)
now playing

Lovato Rep Says Singer Is Awake And With Family

download (1)
now playing

Sergio Marchionne, Who Saved Fiat And Chrysler, Has Died

BORDER WALL RIO GRANDE VALLEY
now playing

Valley Group Asks For Extension On Border Wall Public Commentary

Border+patrol33
now playing

Immigrant Boy Found In Weslaco Speaks Unknown Dialect

IMMIGRANTS GENERIC
now playing

Catholic Charities Helps House Immigrants

Michael Cohen
now playing

Giuliani: Trump Didn't Offer To Pay Cash On Tape

Dallas Police Department veteran Senior Cpl. Earl Jamie Givens
now playing

Bond Not Raised For Suspect In Police Killing

arrest made
now playing

Affidavit: 3 Arrested After Boy Kidnapped, Assaulted

police-badge-generic
now playing

Officer Arrested After Barrage Of Calls

hot heat extreme heat heatwave
now playing

New Highs Set In Death Valley, Palm Springs

(AP) – A spokesman for Georgia House Speaker David Ralston says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen’s new cable TV series will resign.
Spokesman Kaleb McMichen tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution late Tuesday that Rep. Jason Spencer will step down at the end of the month.
In Sunday night’s broadcast of Cohen’s Showtime series “Who Is America?” Cohen asks Spencer to take part in a counterterrorism video. Spencer repeatedly shouts a racial slur for black people after Cohen tells him the tactic is useful for drawing bystanders’ attention to an unfolding attack.
He also drops his pants, then his underwear, before backing his exposed rear toward Cohen while shouting “USA!” and “America!”
Spencer has apologized.

Related posts:

  1. Giuliani: Trump Didn’t Offer To Pay Cash On Tape
  2. Lawmaker: Changes Must Wait For Investigation
  3. AIDS Drugs Show More Promise For Preventing New Infections
  4. Hundreds Missing After Hydroelectric Dam Collapses In Laos
Related Posts
download (2)

Lovato Rep Says Singer Is Awake And With Family

Zack Cantu 0
download (1)

Sergio Marchionne, Who Saved Fiat And Chrysler, Has Died

Zack Cantu 0
Michael Cohen

Giuliani: Trump Didn’t Offer To Pay Cash On Tape

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video