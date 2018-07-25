Georgia Lawmaker Who Used Racial Slur On TV Will Resign

(AP) – A spokesman for Georgia House Speaker David Ralston says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen’s new cable TV series will resign.

Spokesman Kaleb McMichen tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution late Tuesday that Rep. Jason Spencer will step down at the end of the month.

In Sunday night’s broadcast of Cohen’s Showtime series “Who Is America?” Cohen asks Spencer to take part in a counterterrorism video. Spencer repeatedly shouts a racial slur for black people after Cohen tells him the tactic is useful for drawing bystanders’ attention to an unfolding attack.

He also drops his pants, then his underwear, before backing his exposed rear toward Cohen while shouting “USA!” and “America!”

Spencer has apologized.