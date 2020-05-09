Georgia Man’s Death Raises Echoes Of US Racial Terror Legacy

(AP) — Many people saw more than the last moments of Ahmaud Arbery’s life in coastal Georgia when a video emerged this week of him being fatally shot after white men pursued him in a pickup truck. The Feb. 23 shooting is drawing comparisons to the dark period of U.S. history when extrajudicial killings of black people happened almost exclusively at the hands of white male vigilantes. It took more than two months for Arbery’s pursuers to be arrested. They told police they suspected he was a burglar. Arbery’s death has fueled calls for the resignation of local authorities who initially investigated the case.