Georgia Man’s Death Raises Echoes Of US Racial Terror Legacy

People react during a rally to protest the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man, Friday, May 8, 2020, in Brunswick Ga. Two men have been charged with murder in the February shooting death of Arbery, whom they had pursued in a truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

People react during a rally to protest the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man, Friday, May 8, 2020, in Brunswick Ga. Two men have been charged with murder in the February shooting death of Arbery, whom they had pursued in a truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

(AP) — Many people saw more than the last moments of Ahmaud Arbery’s life in coastal Georgia when a video emerged this week of him being fatally shot after white men pursued him in a pickup truck. The Feb. 23 shooting is drawing comparisons to the dark period of U.S. history when extrajudicial killings of black people happened almost exclusively at the hands of white male vigilantes. It took more than two months for Arbery’s pursuers to be arrested. They told police they suspected he was a burglar. Arbery’s death has fueled calls for the resignation of local authorities who initially investigated the case.