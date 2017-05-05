Home WORLD German Airport Offers Prayer Booth In 65 Languages
German Airport Offers Prayer Booth In 65 Languages
WORLD
0

German Airport Offers Prayer Booth In 65 Languages

0
0
GERMAN PRAYER BOOTHS IN BERLIN AT AIRPORT
now viewing

German Airport Offers Prayer Booth In 65 Languages

JOBS REPORT
now playing

US Employers Added 211,000 Jobs, Rate Fell To 4.4 Percent

HINDENBURG
now playing

Last Survivor Of Hindenburg Disaster: 'The air was on fire'

DELTA AIRLINES PLANE
now playing

Delta Apologizes After California Family Booted From Flight

UPS PLANE CRASH
now playing

Official: Pilot, Co-Pilot Dead In Plane Crash

KIM JUNG UN
now playing

North Korea Accuses US, South Korea Of Assassination Attempt

DONALD TRUMP AND Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull
now playing

Trump: Australian Health Care System Better Than US

1493970215795
now playing

Last-minute Negotiations Keyed Republican Legislative Win

fa8bd2b2-6c63-45e2-acf8-28481a540b8f
now playing

US Agents Can't Effectively Track Visa Holders, Report Says

920×920 (14)
now playing

Paris Students Seek Unity Against National Front

AP Explains-Pre-Existing Conditions
now playing

Experts: Those Already Sick Still Face Coverage Problems

(AP) – Feeling nervous before your flight? Travelers at one German airport can now receive spiritual solace by entering a booth and listening to a prayer of their choice before boarding the plane.The prayer booth at Stuttgart Airport’s Terminal 3 features 300 prayers from various religions in 65 different languages.

Designed by Berlin artist Oliver Sturm, the photo booth-sized cabin offers a vast variety, including the Christian Lord’s Prayer, the Jewish Shma Israel and the Islamic muezzin’s call to prayer.  The Hindu Hare Krishna chant and a funeral ceremony from the Solomon Islands are also available.  An airport spokeswoman said Friday the ‘Gebetomat’ prayer booth, which was first designed by Sturm in 2008, was installed Thursday and is free of charge.

No related posts.

Related Posts
KIM JUNG UN

North Korea Accuses US, South Korea Of Assassination Attempt

jsalinas 0
920×920 (14)

Paris Students Seek Unity Against National Front

Zack Cantu 0
1493981316856

Russia: Syria Deal Bans US-Led Coalition Aircraft

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video