Home NATIONAL German Diplomat Vows To Preserve Iranian Deal
German Diplomat Vows To Preserve Iranian Deal
NATIONAL
WORLD
0

German Diplomat Vows To Preserve Iranian Deal

0
0
5af2a8cb42529.image
now viewing

German Diplomat Vows To Preserve Iranian Deal

download (26)
now playing

Suicide Bombers Strike In Kabul, 6 Wounded

APTOPIX_Hawaii_Volcano_17638-780×520
now playing

Volcanic Gases Prompt Door-To-Door Evacuation In Hawaii

920×920 (8)
now playing

GOP Voters In W.Va. Reject Ex-Convict For Senate

GettyImages-948190646
now playing

Pompeo In NKorea To Finalize Summit, Seek Americans' Release

51ad402788ba4f5f9d0ed56e2b3ae165
now playing

Porn Star's Lawyer Says Russian Paid Trump Attorney Cohen

Iran Nuclear
now playing

US Allies Lament Trump's Decision To Pull Out Of Iran Deal

DRUG BUST
now playing

McAllen Man Busted With Heroin

CHILD PORN ONLINE CHILD PORN
now playing

San Benito School Teacher In Custody On Child Porn Charges

mike pompeo and kum jun im
now playing

Pompeo Headed To North Korea

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
now playing

Iran's Leader Wants To Keep Nuke Deal Intact, Without U.S.

(AP) – Germany’s foreign minister is vowing to work to preserve the Iran nuclear deal and prevent an “uncontrolled escalation” of tensions in the Middle East.
Heiko Maas said Wednesday that “the agreement is working.” He added that “it is not at all clear what, in the United States’ view, could take the place of the nuclear agreement to prevent Iran verifiably from producing nuclear weapons.”
Maas said it isn’t in Iran’s interests to jeopardize the opportunities created by the nuclear deal. He said “a cool head” will be needed in the coming days as the next steps are discussed.
He added: “We will also have to analyze what consequences the United States’ withdrawal will have for European companies and how we in Europe can react to them together.”

Related posts:

  1. Trump Withdraws U.S. From Iran Nuke Deal
  2. Iran’s Leader Wants To Keep Nuke Deal Intact, Without U.S.
  3. US Allies Lament Trump’s Decision To Pull Out Of Iran Deal
Related Posts
download (26)

Suicide Bombers Strike In Kabul, 6 Wounded

Zack Cantu 0
APTOPIX_Hawaii_Volcano_17638-780×520

Volcanic Gases Prompt Door-To-Door Evacuation In Hawaii

Zack Cantu 0
920×920 (8)

GOP Voters In W.Va. Reject Ex-Convict For Senate

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video