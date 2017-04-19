German EU Lawmaker Hopes For Compromise With UK

(AP) – A senior European Parliament lawmaker says he hopes that British Prime Minister Theresa May, if strengthened by an election, will show readiness to compromise in Brexit talks.

Elmar Brok, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Christian Democrats, told Germany’s ARD television Wednesday that May could derive from a new, stronger mandate an “ability to compromise.”

Brok said that could help “so that we can conduct the negotiations professionally in the next 1 1/2 years to reach a sensible result that reduces the damage.”

He added: “She could also become more unbending; we don’t know. I hope the former will be the case.”

Brok said he expects May to win a parliamentary majority, but it’s unclear how big. He added: “If it isn’t a triumphant success, it will be to some extent a personal failure.”