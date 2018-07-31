Home WORLD German Farmers, Nature Suffering From Unusual Heat Wave
(AP) – The German Farmers’ Association is asking the government for 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion) in subsidies to help cover losses from this year’s harvest, affected by the continuing drought and heat across large stretches of Europe.

Association president Joachim Rukwied says German farmers expect the grain harvest to be 20 percent smaller than last year, with rapeseed crops down 30 percent. Other crops are expected to be smaller, too, as it has barely rained during the past 12 weeks.

Temperatures may hit an annual high Tuesday of up to 39 C (102 F) in some regions of Germany. Nuclear power stations are reducing output because river waters used to cool the power plants have heated up so much that fish are dying in rivers like the Rhine or the Elbe.

