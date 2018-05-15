Home WORLD German Firm’s Ex-Employees On Trial For Gun Sales To Mexico
German Firm’s Ex-Employees On Trial For Gun Sales To Mexico
WORLD
0

German Firm’s Ex-Employees On Trial For Gun Sales To Mexico

0
0
61YF-FDwmfL._SL1183_
now viewing

German Firm’s Ex-Employees On Trial For Gun Sales To Mexico

ABORTION LAW
now playing

Nation's Most Restrictive Abortion Law Is Challenged In Iowa

US IRAN FLAGS
now playing

US Hits Head Of Iran's Central Bank With Terror Sanctions

UNITED NATIONS
now playing

UN Security Council Set To Discuss Gaza After Deadly Day

PALESTINIAN PROTEST
now playing

Palestinian Envoy Recalled Over US Embassy Move

NORTH KOREA
now playing

South Korea News Agency: North Korea Threatens To Cancel US Summit

LAPTOP COMPUTER
now playing

Castro Calls For "Cyber-NATO" To Counter Computer Attacks

TED CRUZ
now playing

Cruz Applauds U.S. Embassy Move

AMBULANCE-3
now playing

Road Crew Worker Dead After Suspected Drunk Driving Crash

guilty-plea-2
now playing

Teacher Pleads Guilty To Drug Charges

SCHOOL BUS GENERIC
now playing

IDEA Mission Bus Driver Accused Of Molesting Child Bus Riders

(AP) – Six former employees of German gun maker Heckler & Koch are on trial for breaching arms control laws in the sale of firearms to Mexico.

At the trial’s opening Tuesday, prosecutors accused the defendants of delivering almost 4,500 assault rifles, ammunition and accessories to areas of unrest in Mexico from 2006 to 2009.

Chief prosecutor Karlheinz Erkert told the Stuttgart court that the defendants knew the G-36 rifles, worth 4.1 million euros ($4.9 million), shouldn’t have been exported, but that they hoped for “not inconsiderable sources of income.”

Lawyers for the defendants rejected the allegations, saying the firearms were delivered to Mexican authorities who then undertook the further sale within the country.

Human rights groups say firearms delivered to Mexico often end up in the hands of drug cartels.

Related posts:

  1. US Retail Sales Rose A Solid 0.3 Percent In April
  2. Testimony Underway In Trial Of One Suspect Charged With Killing A Border Patrol Agent
  3. Church Massacre County Shows Jump In Gun Carry Permits
Related Posts
PALESTINIAN PROTEST

Palestinian Envoy Recalled Over US Embassy Move

jsalinas 0
NORTH KOREA

South Korea News Agency: North Korea Threatens To Cancel US Summit

jsalinas 0
download (1)

Europe, Iran Seek To Save Nuclear Deal After US Pullout

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video