German FM Fears ‘political Vacuum’ In Lebanon

Tunisian Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui, right, speaks to the media as his German counterpart Heiko Maas listens during a joint news conference after their meeting, in Tunis, Tunisia, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)

(AP) – Germany’s foreign minister has expressed concern about the political turmoil in Lebanon, warning of a “political vacuum.”

Heiko Maas told reporters in Cairo Tuesday that: “It is of paramount importance that the stability in Beirut does not continue to suffer … We don’t need a political vacuum, especially not in the current situation.”

Maas remarks came after Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his resignation following nearly two weeks of mass demonstrations in the country.

The German foreign minister said that the further political development in Lebanon “is of very critical importance for us, but also for the entire region” and that he hopes the protests will be peaceful.