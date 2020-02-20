German Gunman Calling For Genocide Kills 9 People

(AP) — A 43-year-old German man who posted a manifesto advocating the “complete extermination” of multiple “races or cultures in our midst” shot and killed nine people, predominantly Turks, in a Frankfurt suburb in attacks that officials are being investigated as an act of domestic terrorism. Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday the shootings exposed the “poison” of racism in German society, while pledging to stand up against those who seek to divide the country. All nine victims are reportedly of foreign background, including at least five Turkish citizens. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called it a “heinous attack.”