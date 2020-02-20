WORLD

German Gunman Calling For Genocide Kills 9 People

German police officers guard the entrance of a bar where several people were killed late Wednesday in Hanau, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. A 43-year-old German man shot and killed several people at more than one location in a Frankfurt suburb overnight in attacks that appear to have been motivated by far-right beliefs, officials said Thursday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

(AP) — A 43-year-old German man who posted a manifesto advocating the “complete extermination” of multiple “races or cultures in our midst” shot and killed nine people, predominantly Turks, in a Frankfurt suburb in attacks that officials are being investigated as an act of domestic terrorism. Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday the shootings exposed the “poison” of racism in German society, while pledging to stand up against those who seek to divide the country. All nine victims are reportedly of foreign background, including at least five Turkish citizens. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called it a “heinous attack.”

