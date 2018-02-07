Home WORLD German Interior Minister In Talks With Merkel
Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and Chancellor Angela Merkel
(AP) – Germany’s interior minister is lashing out at Chancellor Angela Merkel in an interview ahead of a crisis meeting in a dispute over migration policy.  Interior Minister Horst Seehofer traveled to Berlin on Monday after offering to resign during a meeting of his Christian Social Union party on Sunday night. He and other CSU leaders planned to meet the leadership of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union. The two parties are allies.

Merkel and Seehofer have been at odds over the latter’s plan to turn back some migrants at Germany’s borders. Merkel rejects the idea, insisting on a Europe-wide solution.  Seehofer was quoted as telling the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper Monday that he was in an “inconceivable” situation. He says “I won’t let myself be fired by a chancellor who is only chancellor because of me.”  That was an apparent reference to his party’s relatively strong election results in Bavaria.

