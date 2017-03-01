Home WORLD German Interior Minister Proposes Domestic Security Shakeup
German Interior Minister Proposes Domestic Security Shakeup
WORLD
0

German Interior Minister Proposes Domestic Security Shakeup

0
0
1483431479121
now viewing

German Interior Minister Proposes Domestic Security Shakeup

161231191413-02-istanbul-nightclub-attack-0101-exlarge-tease
now playing

Migrants Set Fires In Protest At Center Near Venice

new_congress_things_to_know_51677
now playing

Republicans Primed For Push To Dismantle Obama's Policies

stream_img
now playing

Alleged Istanbul Attacker Takes 'Selfie'

aurora-colo-police-department-david-puckett-1
now playing

Police Search For 6-Year-Old Missing Since New Year's Eve

DWI ARRESTED DRINKING AND DRIVING SMALL GEN-3
now playing

Mission Cop Arrested For Drunk Driving

fatal-crash
now playing

Donna Man Killed In New Year's Day Suspected Drunk Driving Crash

CRIME SHOOTING SCENE
now playing

Edcouch Man Shot To Death On New Year's Day

United-Airlines-2-jpg
now playing

United Investigates After Worker Spends Flight In Cargo Hold

EARTHQUAKE
now playing

No Damage Reported After 3 Earthquakes Hit North Oklahoma

FATAL FIRE
now playing

Apartment Building Blaze Kills 3, Including Woman Who Jumped

AP) – Germany’s interior minister is suggesting the creation of “federal departure centers” to ease the deportation of rejected asylum-seekers and wants to centralize the country’s domestic intelligence agency.

They are part of a package of proposals following last month’s attack on a Berlin Christmas market.

The government has promised to examine whether laws need to be changed following the Dec. 19 attack that killed 12 people, in which a failed Tunisian asylum-seeker is the prime suspect. Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere set out his proposals in a guest article Tuesday in the daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

They centered on giving the federal government more authority on domestic security issues. De Maiziere called for better cooperation with state governments on deportations, suggesting federally run “departure centers” close to airports.

Related posts:

  1. Reports Cite Police Activity At Istanbul Home
  2. Illinois Law Enlists Hairstylists To Prevent Domestic Abuse
  3. Turkey Says Attacker’s Fingerprints Found
  4. The Latest: Istanbul Victims Include Officer, Travel Agent
Related Posts
161231191413-02-istanbul-nightclub-attack-0101-exlarge-tease

Migrants Set Fires In Protest At Center Near Venice

Zack Cantu 0
stream_img

Alleged Istanbul Attacker Takes ‘Selfie’

Zack Cantu 0
kim-jong-um

Trump Says North Korean ICBM ‘won’t happen’

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video