German Minister Says Climate Deal Irreversible
(AP) – Germany’s environment minister is declaring that the Paris accord to combat climate change is “irreversible” as negotiators gather to discuss how to implement the agreement.
The two-week meeting that started Monday is the first major conference on climate change since President Donald Trump said that the U.S. will pull out of the Paris accord unless his administration can secure a better deal. Other nations are vowing to press ahead with the accord.
German Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks told negotiators that “we have to make significant progress on implementing the Paris agreement here.”
She added: “The Paris agreement is irreversible. We now have to do everything in our power to implement it and we do not have much time left.”

