German Officials Say Russian Dissident Was Poisoned

German officials say Russian dissident Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a chemical nerve agent.

The 44-year-old critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin became ill while flying. German government officials wrote in a statement he was poisoned by a nerve agent from the Novichok family, which has been used in other cases of Russian dissidents.

Navalny has been exposing corruption inside the Kremlin and has mobilized young protesters. He became ill on August 20th and Russian doctors said there was no evidence of poison. However, his family insisted he go to Germany for treatment.