German Paper Apologizes For False Story On Migrant Attacks
German Paper Apologizes For False Story On Migrant Attacks

German daily paper Bild
German Paper Apologizes For False Story On Migrant Attacks

(AP) – German daily paper Bild has apologized to its readers for falsely reporting about a group of migrants allegedly assaulting women on New Year’s Eve in the city of Frankfurt.

The paper writes in a statement it regrets a report published earlier this month which quoted a waitress, a restaurant owner and his staff saying they witnessed “massive attacks by a mob of drunken foreigners.”  Bild says neither police reports of that night nor an investigation following the paper’s report could confirm any of the allegations.

The report came a year after New Year’s Eve 2015, when hundreds of women reported being sexually attacked by migrants in the western city of Cologne, sparking a huge backlash against the 890,000 asylum seekers who arrived in Germany that year.

