(AP) – German authorities say the suspect in a Hamburg supermarket stabbing that left one person dead is a 26-year-old who was born in the United Arab Emirates.

A statement Friday does not identify the man further and says police are still working to establish what nationality he has.

Police say the man who was killed is believed to be a 50-year-old German and five other people also sustained stab wounds. Some are seriously hurt. A sixth man was injured while overpowering the attacker.