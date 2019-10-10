German Suspect Shot Others Before Being Caught

Flowers and candles are placed in front of of a kebab grill in Halle, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. A heavily armed assailant ranting about Jews tried to force his way into a synagogue in Germany on Yom Kippur, Judaism's holiest day, then shot two people to death nearby in an attack Wednesday that was livestreamed on a popular gaming site. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

(AP) – A German security official says the suspect in the synagogue attack in Halle was caught about 1 1/2 hours after his assault started as he abandoned a stolen taxi following an accident involving a truck.

Holger Stahlknecht, the interior minister of Saxony-Anhalt state, said the suspect managed to drive out of Halle after killing two people following an exchange of shots with police that left him with a neck wound. He abandoned his car in a small nearby town, where he shot and wounded two other people. He continued southward in a stolen taxi, and was arrested as he left that vehicle following the accident. Police also seized a webcam in the car that he had used to film his attack.

Stahlknecht said the suspect wasn’t on authorities’ radar before Wednesday. He said police arrived at the synagogue seven minutes after they were alerted to the shooting, but acknowledged that in such a situation “seven minutes feel like seven weeks.”