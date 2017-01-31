German, Swedish Leaders Decry Trump Travel Curbs

(AP) -The leaders of Germany and Sweden are decrying the immigration restrictions imposed by President Donald Trump and both say they’re seeking more clarity on how citizens will be affected. Chancellor Angela Merkel said that “the fight against terrorism does not justify such general action against particular countries and people of a particular faith.” Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven called the move “counterproductive” and “totally unacceptable.” The two leaders were speaking at a press conference in Stockholm Tuesday.

Merkel also stressed Germany’s commitment to the independence of the European Central Bank and trading “in fair competition with everyone else” on world markets. That came after Peter Navarro, who is to lead a new White House council on trade, was quoted in the Financial Times as saying that Germany is using a “grossly undervalued” euro to “exploit” the U.S. and its European partners.