Germany Hopeful EU Will Limit Migrant Movement
Germany Hopeful EU Will Limit Migrant Movement

(AP) – German officials say they’re hopeful that fellow European Union countries will agree to limit the movement of asylum-seekers within the bloc at a summit starting Thursday.

A draft declaration states that EU members “should take all necessary internal legislative and administrative measures” to prevent people who have registered as refugees in one country from moving to another.  Current EU rules are already meant to prevent this so-called “secondary migration,” but in practice haven’t been enforced rigidly.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative allies are demanding an end to such movements, which resulted in over a million refugees entering Germany since 2015.  A senior German official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity, said his impression from “preliminary discussions” was that the overwhelming majority of EU leaders “don’t have a problem with this,” but conceded that unanimity is required.

