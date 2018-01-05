Germany Says IAEA Should Probe Israeli Claims

(AP) – German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says the International Atomic Energy Agency should quickly follow up on allegations by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who claims that Iranian leaders covered up a nuclear weapons program before signing a deal with world powers in 2015.

Maas told the Bild daily on Tuesday that “the IAEA must as quickly as possible get access to Israeli information and clarify if there are indeed indications of a violation of the deal.” He said that, “precisely because we cannot allow an Iranian grab for nuclear weapons,” the control mechanisms of the agreement need to work well.

Maas added that “Israel’s safety is at the center of German policies,” and promised that Germany would thoroughly analyze the information provided by Israel. Netanyahu provided no direct evidence that Iran has violated the 2015 deal, which it signed with the U.S., Germany, Britain, France, China and Russia.