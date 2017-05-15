Home WORLD Germany Says Software Firms Need Help Security
(AP) – Interpol’s cybercrime unit, based in Singapore, said it is working on information provided by the private Kaspersky Lab to assist investigations in the countries affected. Europol has said the same. But neither agency has actual enforcement capabilities, instead acting more as information clearinghouses and organizers in the complex world of international law enforcement, where police from different countries rarely have a language in common – and few speak the languages of computer programming.

Costin Raiu, head of Kaspersky’s global research and analysis, whose group has two analysts directly embedded with Interpol, said a main pitfall will be sharing intelligence in real time, and then being able to follow the accumulated evidence to a suspect. Raiu said investigators are scouring the Tor darknet to trace the command and control servers. The attackers are believed to be relatively new at the ransomware business, he said.  “The attack appears to be slowing down anyway. What we are afraid of are copycats,” he said.

