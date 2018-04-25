Home WORLD Germany Sees Skullcap Protests Against Anti-Semitism
(AP) – People wearing Jewish skullcaps as a sign of protest are taking to the streets in several German cities, taking a stand against an anti-Semitic assault in Berlin.  Some 150 protesters came to a rally Wednesday in the eastern German city of Erfurt and hundreds more are expected later in the day in Berlin, Cologne and Potsdam.

The kippa protest follows last week’s assault on two young men wearing the skullcaps. The attack, in which a 19-year-old Syrian asylum-seeker is a suspect, added to growing concern about anti-Semitism.

The country’s main Jewish leader said Tuesday he would advise people visiting big cities against wearing Jewish skullcaps. His comment drew sharp criticism from other Jewish leaders, who say it is time for Jews to wear a kippa to show they’re not afraid.

