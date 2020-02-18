Germany Sends More Medical Aid To China To Fight Virus

(AP) — Germany is sending a second shipment of medical aid supplies to China to help the Asian giant fight the coronavirus epidemic that has infected over 73,000 people. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Tuesday the government is sending 8.7 tons of aid supplies worth 150,000 euros ($162,000), including protection gear and disinfectants. The virus has killed 1,868 patients in mainland China and five others elsewhere, including one in France. Italy, meanwhile, says 14 of 25 Italian crew members aboard the troubled Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been struck under quarantine in Japan, will take an Italian military evacuation flight home. The other 11, including the ship’s captain, will stay.