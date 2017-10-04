Home WORLD Germany Urges Egyptian Religious Solidarity
Germany Urges Egyptian Religious Solidarity
Germany Urges Egyptian Religious Solidarity

Germany Urges Egyptian Religious Solidarity

(AP) – Germany says Muslims in Egypt should show solidarity with their Christian compatriots.  A spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned the suicide bombings that killed 45 people Sunday.   Steffen Seibert told reporters that it was important to preserve the peaceful coexistence of Muslims and Coptic Christians in Egypt.

Speaking on Monday in Berlin, Seibert said “the Coptic minority doesn’t just need the protection of security forces, but also the solidarity and goodwill of the Muslim majority.”  During a visit to Egypt last month, Merkel toured a Cairo church that had been the site of a previous bombing in December.

