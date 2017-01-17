Germany Welcomes May’s Speech On Brexit

(AP) — Germany’s foreign minister has welcomed a speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May laying out her plans for the U.K.’s departure from the European Union. Frank-Walter Steinmeier says the speech has “created a little bit more clarity about the British plans” and noted May’s willingness to engage in a constructive and positive partnership with the EU.

Steinmeier said in a statement Tuesday that the other 27 countries, too, want “good, close and trusting relations” with Britain and will aim for constructive negotiations. But he insisted that talks about the so-called Brexit won’t begin until London has formally notified the EU of its wish to leave the bloc. Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to meet with her ministers for the first time Wednesday to discuss Germany’s position on Brexit.